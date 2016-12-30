A Changing of the Guard for Bradley County

At around 9:00 A.M. Monday January 2, 2017, a new County Judge and a new Sheriff will be sworn into office for Bradley County. Klay McKinney will become the next County Judge and Herschel Tillman will become the County's Sheriff and Collector. Both were elected in the primaries earlier this year and neither experienced a general election opponent. Mr. McKinney was elected as a Republican and Mr. Tillman as a Democratic. McKinney has been working in the private sector and Tillman has been serving as the Chief Deputy Sheriff for the county.
Leaving office after several terms in office is Judge Keith Neely and Sheriff/Collector James "Rick" Anders. Judge Neely is completing his 5th term in office and will conclude 10-years as County Judge as of December 31, 2016. Sheriff Anders is wrapping up his 4th term and is concluding eight years as Sheriff/Collector. Judge Neely enjoyed a lengthy career as a contractor. Sheriff Anders served law enforcement for over 40 years, including serving with the Arkansas Highway Police, the Warren Police Department, the Bradley County Sheriffs Office as a deputy and the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office. At a reception held in their honor December 16th, both thanked the voters who put them in office and the many people who worked with them over the years. A large crowd was in attendance, made up of many local residents and officials and county judges and sheriffs from surrounding counties. Both men received plaques from the State of Arkansas for their service to the county.
The positions of County Judge and Sheriff/Collector serve for two years. The current term will run from 2017 through 2018, with new elections set for 2018. Those elected in 2018 will serve four year terms as a result of a constitutional amendment approved by the voters in the most recent election.
