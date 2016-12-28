Arkansas Minimum Wage To Increase

As a result of an act approved by the voters of Arkansas in 2014, the Arkansas minimum wage will increase from $8.00 per hour to $8.50 per hour on January 1, 2017. Employers working four or more employees will be required to pay the $8.50. The increase does not cover workers who receive tips.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, but in Arkansas the state law receives precedent and is the prevailing wage. This is the last increase authorized by the 2014 law unless future action is taken by the state legislature or the voters.
