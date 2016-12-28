Arkansas Minimum Wage To Increase

Saturday, November 26, 2016





Sunday, November 27, 2016





Monday, November 28, 2016





BCEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





BCEDC Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m.





Tuesday, November 29, 2016





Rotary, noon, First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall





Hospital Board meeting, 12:30 p.m.





Wednesday, November 30, 2016





Thursday, December 1, 2016





Friday, December 2, 2016





SEACBEC Career Fair, 9:00 - noon





Health Fair Committee Meeting and Bradley County Health Coalition joint meeting at Brunson Medical Complex, noon





Saturday, December 3, 2016





Miss Holiday Pageant, 10:00 a.m., Cultural Center





Sunday, December 4, 2016





Monday, December 5, 2016





BECEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





Tuesday, December 6, 2016





Rotary Meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Wednesday, December 7, 2016





Thursday, December 8, 2016





Friday, December 9, 2016





Saturday, December 10, 2016





Santa Train, City Park, 8:00 - 10:00 a.m.





Christmas Parade, downtown Warren, 11:00 a.m.





Sunday, December 11, 2016





Monday, December 12, 2016





BCEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





Warren City Council 5:30 p.m.





Warren School Board, 7:00 p.m.





Tuesday, December 13, 2016





Hermitage School Board, 6:00 p.m.





Rotary Meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting, Agri Building, 5:00 p.m.





Wednesday, December 14, 2016





Lions Club, noon, Molly's





Thursday, December 15, 2016





Friday, December 16, 2016





Retirement Reception for Judge Neely and Sheriff Anders, 2-4:00 p.m.





Last day of school before Christmas Break





Saturday, December 17, 2016





Sunday, December 18, 2016





Monday, December 19, 2016





BCEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





Quorum Court, 6:00 p.m.





Hermitage City Council, 6:00 p.m.





Tuesday, December 20, 2016





Rotary Meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Community Action Board Meeting, 10:30 a.m.





Wednesday, December 21, 2016





Intermodal Authority meeting, 11:00 a.m., Monticello





Thursday, December 22, 2016





Hospital Board Meeting, 12:30 p.m.





Friday, December 23, 2016





Warren Municipal Building Closed, no garbage pickup





Saturday, December 24, 2016





Christmas Eve





Sunday, December 25, 2016





Christmas





Monday, December 26, 2016





Warren Municipal Building Closed, no garbage pickup





Tuesday, December 27, 2016





Rotary Meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Wednesday, December 28, 2016





Thursday, December 29, 2016





Friday, December 30, 2016





Saturday, December 31, 2016





New Years Eve































































