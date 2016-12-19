Arrest Report: December 19, 2016

Michael Dustin Burns, Warren, AR., age 23, charged with breaking and entering, theft of property (12-12-16)
Christina Hughes, 1309 Pine Twist Rd., Russellville, AR., age 37, charged with possession of instrument of cime (12-13-16)
Jason W. Barber, #3 Blankinship Ct., Warren, AR., age 37, charged with possession of instrument of crime (12-12-16)
Daquez Lawson, 601 Cherry St., Warren, AR., age 19, charged with disorderly conduct (12-15-16)
Jerry Cater, 421 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 31, arrested on warrant out of Monticello 912-15-16)
Crystal Wilson, 907 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 37, arrested on warrant from BCSO (12-16-16)
Jack Sweeney, 2538 Hy 278, Hampton, AR., age 55, arrested on warrant for residential burglary (12-17-16)
Lee Domineck, 710 McCauley, Warren, AR., age 60, charged with battery 3rd (12-17-6)
Gerardo J. Gomez, #6 Laura Lea Lane, Warren, AR., age 37, charged with driving on suspended drivers license, P.I. carlss driving (12-17-16)
John Allen Hooks, 901 Woodlawn, Warren, AR., age 36, arrested on warrant for forgery and theft of property, shoplifting (12-18-16)
Marcus Davis, 1322 W. Central, Warren AR., age 44, charged with domestic battery (12-18-18)
Michael Davusm 1322 W. Central, Warren AR. age 39, charged with domestic battery (12-18-16)
Christina Hughes, 1309 Pine Twist Rd., Russellville, AR., age 37, charged with possession of instrument of cime (12-13-16)
Jason W. Barber, #3 Blankinship Ct., Warren, AR., age 37, charged with possession of instrument of crime (12-12-16)
Daquez Lawson, 601 Cherry St., Warren, AR., age 19, charged with disorderly conduct (12-15-16)
Jerry Cater, 421 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 31, arrested on warrant out of Monticello 912-15-16)
Crystal Wilson, 907 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 37, arrested on warrant from BCSO (12-16-16)
Jack Sweeney, 2538 Hy 278, Hampton, AR., age 55, arrested on warrant for residential burglary (12-17-16)
Lee Domineck, 710 McCauley, Warren, AR., age 60, charged with battery 3rd (12-17-6)
Gerardo J. Gomez, #6 Laura Lea Lane, Warren, AR., age 37, charged with driving on suspended drivers license, P.I. carlss driving (12-17-16)
John Allen Hooks, 901 Woodlawn, Warren, AR., age 36, arrested on warrant for forgery and theft of property, shoplifting (12-18-16)
Marcus Davis, 1322 W. Central, Warren AR., age 44, charged with domestic battery (12-18-18)
Michael Davusm 1322 W. Central, Warren AR. age 39, charged with domestic battery (12-18-16)
No comments:
Post a Comment