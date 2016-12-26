Arrest Report: December 26, 2016

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Laura J. Thompson, no address listed, age 21, arrested on two warrants (12-20-16)
Mark Childs, 853 Bradley Rd. 1, Banks, AR., age 37, charged with leaving scene of an accident, expired vehicle tags (12-21-16)
Brecken McKennon, 88256 Middle Warren Rd., Pine Bluff, AR., age 36, charged with driving left of center, driving on suspended license, no insurance (12-22-16)
Michael White, Jr., 748 B 57, Hermitage, AR., age 27, charged with disorderly conduct 912-22-16)
Fredrick Stallings, 1414 Bellair St., Warren, AR., age 42, arrested on warrant for two days jail time (12-23-16)
Vertrell Davis, 203 S. Bradley, Warren, AR., age 44, arrested on warrants for Drew and Jefferson counties (12-24-16)
Victor Mendoza, unknown address, Bearden, AR., age 31, charged with DWI, driving left of center, no driver's license (12-24-16)
Venvsiania Gonzalez, 511 Kelly St., Warren, AR., age 30, charged with disorderly conduct x2, terroristic threatening, domestic battery 3rd (12-24-16)
Joel Gonzalez, 511 Kelly St., Warren, AR., age 23, charged with domestic battery 3rd, disorderly conduct (12-14-16)
Ronald Blackman, 103 W. Packard, Warren, AR., age 62, charged with DWI, driving left of center, refused to submit to chemical testing (12-26-16)
