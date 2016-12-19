Auditions to be Held for Lion King

Previously, auditions have been held in the Fine Arts Center on the University of Arkansas at Monticello campus. This year, they will be held in the Gibson Center. They will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. on January 7. Once a performer has auditioned, he or she may leave.
Candidates should be prepared to: 1. Sing one song of their choice, either acapella or with accompaniment, CD is acceptable; 2. Read selected scripts that are age-appropriate; and 3. Perform basic dance patterns that are developmentally-appropriate. Candidates may bring a prepared dance number, if this is their strongest area of performance.
Call-backs, if necessary, will be held on Sunday afternoon, January 8, or Monday evening, January 9, in the gallery of the UAM Fine Arts Center. Role assignments will be announced via email and/or text and/or Facebook on Saturday, January 14, by 7 p.m.
Rehearsals will begin on Tuesday, January 17, and be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center. All cast members must be present for the first rehearsal. Rehearsals will be every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Not all cast members will attend every rehearsal except for the final week, when the full cast will be required every night. Other rehearsal times will be announced as the production gets closer to the performances. These rehearsal times will be announced at the discretion of the director. Participants can expect several Saturday rehearsals to be announced.
Persons who are cast in the show, or their families, will be required to join SEARK Concert Association at the minimum $80 level. This membership includes four tickets to Lion King. Also, all cast members will be required to pay a costume/prop fee of $25. If any cast member is unable to pay they dues & fees there will be a small number of scholarships available. All fees will be collected at time of casting.
Audition forms are available on the Southeast Arkansas Concert Association Facebook page.
No comments:
Post a Comment