BB Guns Given Away

|Cowboy Claus presents Ricky Rauls wit the Red Ryder boys BB Gun.
Baker's Western Way held drawings Friday, December 16, for two BB Guns, a Red Ryder for a boy and a Pink Daisy for a girl. Persons were allowed to register prior to the drawings. The winner of the boys Red Ryder was Ricky Rauls, and the winner of the Pink Daisy was Alyssa Hagler. The guns were presented to the winners Saturday afternoon at Baker's Western Way located at 205 East Cedar St.. by Cowboy Claus.
Baker's Western Way makes custom leather products including gun and knife holsters and even cell phone cases, just to name a few. If you are seeking custom leather work, contact Baker's Western Way at 870-820-7982.
|Alyssa Hegler accepts her Pink Daisy from Cowboy Claus that was given away by Baker's Western Way.
