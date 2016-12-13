News
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Christmas Quilt Winner Named
Mary Fierce was the winner of the Christmas quilt given away by the Bradley County Block Builders Extension Homemakers Club. The quilt is part of the quilting club’s annual community service projects.
at
12:18 PM
