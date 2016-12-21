City Council Member Resigns

During the December 19, 2016 monthly meeting of the Hermitage City Council, Alderman Steve Baker submitted his resignation to the Council. He sighted conflicts with his job that make it impossible to attend the monthly meetings. The remaining council members accepted his resignation.
In other business, the council heard from David Vaughn concerning the community center and were provided reports on the police, fire, water, sewer and street departments of the city. Lanette Vines presented the financial statement which was approved. A resolution setting salaries and a resolution adopting a budget for 2017 were approved.
