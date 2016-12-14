New Hospital Administrator Hired

The Bradley County Medical Center Board has announced the hiring of Steven D. Henson, J. D. as the new Administrator ( CEO ) of the Bradley County Medical Center. Mr. Henson will assume his new duties January 16, 2017. He comes to Warren from his current job as CEO of the State Hospital in Little Rock. He has worked in the health care field since 1990.
In addition to his service at the state hospital, Mr. Henson worked as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton and worked for St Joseph's Mercy Health Center in Hot Springs. He holds degrees from UAMS, Garland County Community College, Arkansas Tech University and a law degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Little Rock.
