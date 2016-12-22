Officer Britton Graduates from Academy

On Friday, December 16, 2016, officer Jason S.Britton, graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in Camden, Arkansas. Britton began his career with the Warren Police Department in February of this year. He started the academy on September 18. While in the academy, he received training in the areas of criminal investigation, accident investigation, firearms, non-deadly defensive tactics, officer safety techniques, traffic and criminal law, civil liability, first aid, crime prevention, crisis intervention and cultural diversity. He also received training in radar/lidar, civil process, Arkansas court security and DWI field sobriety.
