Personnel Decisions Made

After meeting in executive session at the end of the December 13, 2016 board meeting, the Hermitage School Board approved the following personnel actions:
-Hired Rosalynda Ellis as Jr. Cheer Coach
-Hired Sharlette Neal as cook for after-school program at $14.70 per hour
-Hired Gertie Gilbert as cool-aide for after school program at $11.03 per hour
-Hired Pat Richard as nuitrional program data specialist for after school program at $14.70 per hour
-Accepted resignation of Eddie Charles Braswell
The board voted to approve the purchase of wireless access points at a cost of $18,483.30 to be paid for by District funds and four chrome book carts at a cost of $38,512.50 to be paid for by a federal grant.
Reports were given by Jade Huitt, ESL Coordinator/Pre-K, Mistie McGhee, K-12 and Dr. Tucker.
Also reviewed and approved was the financial report.
-Hired Rosalynda Ellis as Jr. Cheer Coach
-Hired Sharlette Neal as cook for after-school program at $14.70 per hour
-Hired Gertie Gilbert as cool-aide for after school program at $11.03 per hour
-Hired Pat Richard as nuitrional program data specialist for after school program at $14.70 per hour
-Accepted resignation of Eddie Charles Braswell
The board voted to approve the purchase of wireless access points at a cost of $18,483.30 to be paid for by District funds and four chrome book carts at a cost of $38,512.50 to be paid for by a federal grant.
Reports were given by Jade Huitt, ESL Coordinator/Pre-K, Mistie McGhee, K-12 and Dr. Tucker.
Also reviewed and approved was the financial report.
No comments:
Post a Comment