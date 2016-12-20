Steven Porch Appointed Circuit Judge

According to monticellolive.com
Steven Porch, of Monticello, has been appointed as Circuit Judge of the Tenth Judicial District, Fourth Division.
The term begins on January 1, 2017 and expires on December 31, 2018.
Porch will take the seat held by former Judge Don Glover. Judge Luevonda Ross was elected to the seat, but passed away, earlier this month.
Steven Porch has served as Managing Public Defender for the 10th Judicial District since 2008. Prior to this, he was Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the 10th Judicial District. Steven Porch is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He lives in Monticello with his wife, Apprilla.
