Two Honored with 90th Birthday Reception

|Left to Right: Mrs. Willie Belle Koehler, Mr. Harry L. McCaskill, Mrs. Mary Helen McCaskill and Mayor Bryan Martin.
The First Presbyterian Church of Warren hosted a birthday reception Sunday afternoon, December 18, honoring two of their members who are celebrating 90 years of life. Mrs. Willie Belle Koehler and Mr. Harry L. "Buddy" McCaskill were greeted by a large number of family members and friends at the reception. Mayor of Warren Bryan Martin read two proclamations from the City proclaiming the day as Willie Belle Koehler and Harry L. McCaskill Day.
