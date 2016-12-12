Warren City Council Adopts 2017 Budget

|Alderman Fufa Fullerton and Mayor Bryan Martin
The Council also approved the following contracts for 2017:
-$60,000.00 to the Bradley County Economic Development Commission for economic development services.
-$24,000.00 to the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce for economic and promotional services.
-$2,000.00 to the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee for promotional services.
Mayor Martin reported to the council that the city's sales tax revenue is up around 3% for the year and the county sales tax is also up for 2016.
Early in the meeting Mayor Martin read a resolution honoring Alderman Fufa Fullerton for 30 years of service on the city council. He then presented her with a plaque. Mrs. Fullerton was elected to the council in 1986 and began her time on the council in 1987. She has representative Ward 1. She choose not to run for reelection and will conclude her term December 31st.
The next scheduled meeting of the Warren City Council is set for January 9, 2017.
