Warren School Board Holds Dec. Meeting

The Warren Board of Education met in regular conference Monday, December 12 in the Administration office meeting room.
A motion to approve the consent agenda to adopt the minutes of the November 14 meeting and out of state trip requests was approved.
After hearing minute messages from the administrators, the board moved into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Upon returning, the following actions were approved:
1. extended contract for Britni Huffman to end 2016-2017 school year at ESNVCS
2. Contract for Jared Everett as welding instructor at SEACBEC beginning January 3, 2017 through June 1, 2017
3. Accept resignation of Regan Adair s bookkeeper/Human Resources January 6
A board to board transfer for two Warren students to transfer to Calhoun County School District failed.
Debbi Hargrave presented the financial report which was also approved by the board.
Chad Hale, representative of Midwest Bus Sales, explained to the board why the district buses would not be ready for delivery until early March.
