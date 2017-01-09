Alexis Davis to Reign Over 2017 Hermitage Homecoming

Frontrow L-R: Janette Gonzalez and Alexis Davis
Hermitage High School Homecoming will be held January 27, 2017. The festivities will begin at 2:00 pm with the homecoming parade. Coronation will be in the high school gymnasium immediately following the parade. Presentation of the queen and her court will follow the Jr. Hermit Boys basketball game at approximately 5:00 pm., in the high school gymnasium.
This year’s homecoming royalty is as follows:
Sophomore Maids
Arieal Grubbs, the daughter of Ramondo Grubbs and Fusennia Belcher. Arieal will be escorted by freshman Cameron Oliver. Cameron is the son of Valerie Oliver and Ronald Burch.
Ally Huitt, the daughter of Matt and Leslie Huitt. Ally will be escorted by freshman Rudy Gonzalez. Rudy is the son of Lisa Ramos.
Haley Raney, the daughter of Mark and Donna Raney. Haley will be escorted by freshman Jonathan Parker. Jonathan is the son of Jonathan Parker.
Junior Maids
Samantha Clanton, the daughter of Kristi Clanton and Sam Clanton. Samantha will be escorted by sophomore Cade Wilkerson. Cade is the son of David and Gena Wilkerson.
Kayla McDougald, the daughter of Danny and Lori McDougald. Kayla will be escorted by freshman Cole Pennington. Cole is the son of Mark and Tiffany Pennington.
Anna-Katherine Wardlaw, the daughter of Mitch Wardlaw and Neci Meeks. Anna-Katherine will be escorted by junior Curtis Sellars. Curtis is the son of Daniel Sellars and Nicole Turner.
Senior Maids
Cheyenne Burch, the daughter of Todd and Leanne Burch. Cheyenne will be escorted by junior Hunter Saunders. Hunter is the son of Tim and Missy Saunders.
Breania Isidro, the daughter of Manuel and Donna Isidro. Breania will be escorted by senior Cole Maxwell. Cole is the son of Michael and Heather Hollingsworth.
Basketball Sweetheart
Maria Castillo, the daughter of Amadeo Castillo and Herlinda Ramirez. Maria will be escorted by Aaron Hernandez. Aaron is the son of Maria Hernandez. Maria’s attendant will be first grader Tony Castillo. Tony is the son of Lazaro and Bernice Castillo.
Maid of Honor
Janette Gonzalez, the daughter of Lorenzo and Imelda Gonzalez. Janette will be escorted by junior Christian Helms. Christian is the son of Chris and Angela Helms.
2016-2017 Hermitage High School Homecoming Queen
Alexis Davis, the daughter of Weldon Davis and Mary Smith. Alexis will be escorted by seniors Juan Aranda and Connor Wilkerson. Juan is the son of Oralia Angel. Connor is the son of David and Gena Wilkerson. Alexis’s attendants will be Cayden Thomas and Za’Riya Brown. Cayden is a first grader and the son of Mondrell and Jamie Thomas. Za’Riya is a kindergartener and the daughter of LaDarien Brown and Jessica Jones.
