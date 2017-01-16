Arrest Report: January 16, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Carson Pennington, 1470 Highway 8 N, Warren, AR., age 45, arrested on warrant (1-9-17)
Jerone Morris, 1708 Chickasaw St., Bytheville, AR., age 21, charged with criminal trespassing (1-9-17)
Nicholas Jacobs, 1007 Phillips St., Warren, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant, for failure to appear, charged with possession of controlled substance (1-9-17)
Estaban Gomez, 140 Bradley 232, Warren, AR., age 43, arrested on warrant x2 (1-10-17)
Francisco Gonzalez, 101 Hobbs St., Warren, AR., age 48, jail time for suspended license (1-11-17)
Erica Hampton, 404 Bryant, Box #3, Warren, AR., age 33, arrested parole and probation (1-12-17)
Fred Hampton, 1487 Bradley St., Hermitage, AR., age 58, charge with DWI, drugs, fleeing (1-12-17)
Julian Cross, 1025 Pine St., Fordyce, AR., age 26, charged with driving on suspended license and no proof of insurance (1-13-17)
Terry Mays, 2005 Bradley Rd. 1N, Banks, AR., age 20, arrested on warrant BCSO (1-15-17)
