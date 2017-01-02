Arrest Report: January 2, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Kendrick Smith, 1109 Phillips St., Warren, AR., age 32, charged with driving on suspended driver's license, no insurance, expired tags (12-27-16)
Joshua Grice, 701 Clio St., Warren, AR., age 36, charged with domestic battery 3rd (12-27-16)
Matthew Reep, 357 Bradley 7 S., Warren, AR., age 30, charged with driving on suspended driver's license, reckless driving, fleeing x2 (12-28-16)
Tanya Spears, 303 W. Church St., Warren, AR., age 43, charge with no driver's license (12-29-16)
Markeia Jamison, 1409 Melrose, Warren, AR., age 35, arrested on warrant fro Union Parish, charged with firing weapon (12-29-16)
Montreal Braggs, #8 Halligan Circle, Warren, AR., age 54, charged with residential burglary, theft b y receiving, possession of marijuana (12-29-16)
Steve Ellis, 1942 Bradley 32, Warren, AR., age 54, charged with failure to appear BCSO, operating ATV on road (12-30-16)
Chris Farrish, 2B Railroad Ave., Warren, AR., age 34, charged with domestic battery 3rd x2 (12-30-16)
Gail Wayne Miller, 812 Isom Drive, Fordyce, AR., age 53, charged with driving on suspended license, careless and prohibited driving (12-30-16)
Antonio Rhodes, 1109 W. Church, Warren, AR., age 45, charged with driving on suspended license, DWI, possession of controlled substance, driving a left of center (12-30-16)
Chris Farrish, 2B Railroad Ave, Warren, AR., age 34, charged with domestic battery 3rd (12-31-16)
Virginia Hampton, 805 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 76, charged with sale or possession of alcohol without a license (12-31-16)
Trita Hawkins, 305 Watts St., Warren, AR., age 49, charged with sale or possession of alcohol without a license (12-31-16)
John Worthy, 807 Stepps St., Warren, AR., age 55, charged with sale or possession of alcohol without a license (12-31-16)
Bentley Robertson, 203 Shelby St., Warren, AR., age 29, charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct (12-31-16)
Issac Jones, 907 Kelley St., Warren, AR. age 36, charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct (12-31-16)
Smitty Davis, 819 Cobb St., Warren, Ar., age 49, charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct (12-31-16)
Dallis Davis, 9812 Railroad Ave., Warren, AR., age 51, 5 days jail time (12-31-16)
Darieon Warren, 401 Wheeler St., Warren, AR., age 18, charged with shoplifting (12-31-16(
Hubert Marshall, #10 Alto Court, Warren, AR., age 52, charged with domestic battery 3rd (1-1-17)
Robert Bunn, Jr., 415 W. Conrad Ave., Apt. #19, Monticello, AR., age 32, arrested on Warren BCSO, charged with driving on suspended license (1-2-17)
