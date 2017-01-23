Monday, January 23, 2017

Arrest Report: January 23, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Clarissa Bohanon, #1 Walnut Ct. Warren, AR., age 25, charged with driving on a suspended license (1-16-17)

Veronica Childs, 804 Abernathy St., Warren, AR., age 27, 5 days jail time, no child restraint x3, and theft of property (1-18-17)

Mercedes Hampton, 107 N. Bradley, Warren, AR., age 19, charged with no driver's license, careless and prohibited driving (1-19-19)

Keean Jenkins, 407 W. Elm, Warren, AR, age 23, charged with driving on suspended license, arrest on warrant-Monticello (1-20-17)

James Lamar Phelps, II, 511 Hankins St., Warren, AR., age 27, arrested on warrant-Warren PD (1-20-17)

Jackie Herto, 219 Bradley 1, Warren, AR., age 57, charged with possession of controlled substance-marijuana, no proof of insurance (1-20-17)

Willie M. Turner, 119 Bradley 70A, Banks, AR., age 48, charged with DWI, refusing test, driving on suspended driver's license, and fleeing (1-21-17)

Rupert Rodriguez, 1404 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 38, charged with breaking an entering (1-21-17)

Austin Laws, 352 Bradley 44, Warren, AR., age 20, charged with possession of controlled substance-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (1-21-17)
