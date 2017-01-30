Arrest Report: January 30, 2017

Angela Ridgell, 123 Herman Ln., Wilmar, AR., age 31, arrested on warrant, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (1-22-17)
Gary Wiscaver, 223 Sam Carter Rd., Wilmar, AR., age 72, charged with driving on suspended license, expired tags, no proof of insurance (1-22-17)
Patrick Lee Patton, 1419 Jackson Loop, Warren, AR., age 46, charged with disorderly conduct (1-23-17)
Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant from Calhoun County (1-24-17)
Thomas Bradbury, 247 Cowboy Rd., Warren, AR., age 33, arrested on warrant from BCSC (1-24-17)
Carletta Swanigan, 602 Bond St., Warren, AR., age 24, charged with disorderly conduct (1-24-17)
Chervelle Warren, 401 Church St., Warren, AR., age 22, charged with disorderly conduct (1-24-17)
Robert Anderson, 510 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 36, arrested on warrant (1-24-17)
Christy York, 924 N. Martin, Warren, AR., age 37, charged with harboring a fugitive, obstructing government operation (1-24-17)
Robert Rainey, 11 Meadowview St., Warren, AR., age 63, charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening (1-24-17)
Jose Hernandez, 1176 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 38, charged with no drivers license and and drinking on highway (1-25-17)
Credale Davis, 203 S. Bradley St., Warren, AR., age 37, charged with driminal trespassing and disorderly conduct (1025-17)
Eugina King, 917 N. Martin, Warren, AR., age 36, charged with driving on suspended driver's license, fictitious tags, and arrested on warrant x3 (1-26-17)
Jerry Cater, 417 N. Martin, Warren, AR., age 31, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication (1-27-17)
Gustavo Hernandez, 809 George St., Warren, AR., age 20, charged with DWi, driving left of center, and drinking on highway (1-27-17)
Bruce James, 507 Bond St., Warren, AR., age 56, charged with driving on suspended license (1-28-17)
Gary Wiscaver, 223 Sam Carter Rd., Wilmar, AR., age 72, charged with driving on suspended license, expired tags, no proof of insurance (1-22-17)
Patrick Lee Patton, 1419 Jackson Loop, Warren, AR., age 46, charged with disorderly conduct (1-23-17)
Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant from Calhoun County (1-24-17)
Thomas Bradbury, 247 Cowboy Rd., Warren, AR., age 33, arrested on warrant from BCSC (1-24-17)
Carletta Swanigan, 602 Bond St., Warren, AR., age 24, charged with disorderly conduct (1-24-17)
Chervelle Warren, 401 Church St., Warren, AR., age 22, charged with disorderly conduct (1-24-17)
Robert Anderson, 510 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 36, arrested on warrant (1-24-17)
Christy York, 924 N. Martin, Warren, AR., age 37, charged with harboring a fugitive, obstructing government operation (1-24-17)
Robert Rainey, 11 Meadowview St., Warren, AR., age 63, charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening (1-24-17)
Jose Hernandez, 1176 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 38, charged with no drivers license and and drinking on highway (1-25-17)
Credale Davis, 203 S. Bradley St., Warren, AR., age 37, charged with driminal trespassing and disorderly conduct (1025-17)
Eugina King, 917 N. Martin, Warren, AR., age 36, charged with driving on suspended driver's license, fictitious tags, and arrested on warrant x3 (1-26-17)
Jerry Cater, 417 N. Martin, Warren, AR., age 31, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication (1-27-17)
Gustavo Hernandez, 809 George St., Warren, AR., age 20, charged with DWi, driving left of center, and drinking on highway (1-27-17)
Bruce James, 507 Bond St., Warren, AR., age 56, charged with driving on suspended license (1-28-17)
No comments:
Post a Comment