Arrest Report: January 9, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Robert Bunn, Jr., 415 West Central Ave, Monticello, AR., age 32, charged with driving on suspended license and arrested on Bradley County warrant (1-2-17)
Michael Brown, 130 Bradley Co. Rd., Warren, AR., age 44, charged with driving on suspended driver's license, arrested on Bradley County warrant (1-2-17)
Fran C. Lewis, 334 E. Shelton Ave., Monticello, AR., age 26, charged with possession of firearm by certain person (1-3-17)
Jerry Davis, #8 Blankinship Ct., Warren, AR., age 64, charged with shoplifting (1-4-17)
James Rhodes, II, 541 McKinney Ave., Warren, AR., age 25, charged with no driver's license, possession of controlled substance (marijuana) (1-5-17)
Charles Hill, 113 W. Pine St., Hermitage, AR. age 36, charged with criminal trespassing (1-6-17)
Jamal Miller, 1516 S. Main, Warren, AR., age 22, charged with driving on suspended license and expired tags (1-7-17)
Tremaine Miller, 600 Walnut, Apt. D-13, Hermitage, AR., age 25, arrested on warrant (1-7-17)
Ka'laycia S. Hampton, 807 Fullerton, Warren, AR., age 20, charged with driving on suspended license and expired tags, 1-8-17)
Latonya Payne, Hermitage Apts C-27, Hermitage, AR., age 46, charged with shoplifiting (1-8-17)
