Blood Drives Announced

Life Share Blood Drives have been set for the following cities on the following dates:
Monticello High School OEC Building
Thursday, Jan. 26th 8:30-2:30 p.m.
Drew Memorial Hospital
Thursday, Feb 9th 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Rison Green House Cottages of Southern Hills
Friday, Feb. 10th 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Bradley County Medical Center-Warren
Monday, Feb 20th 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
