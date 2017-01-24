Boozman Opens Summer Intern Application Period

WASHINGTON—Summer may be months away, but U.S. Senator John Boozman is encouraging Arkansas’s college students interested in interning in his Washington, D.C. or Arkansas offices during the break from coursework to apply now.
“This is an exciting time to be serving our nation and I want to offer college students in Arkansas who are interested in public service a chance to be a part of it. This is a unique opportunity to work alongside my staff to help our fellow Arkansans by interning in my Washington or one of my state offices this summer. While doing so, these young Arkansans will get a firsthand look at the inner-workings of Congress, invaluable work experience and earn college credit at the same time,” Boozman said.
Boozman’s summer intern program is split into two sessions to accommodate as many Arkansas students as possible. Session one will run from May 30th – June 30th and session two will run from July 3rd – August 4th.
The deadline to apply for consideration for either session is March 1, 2017.
Internships in Boozman’s Washington, D.C. office emphasize both practical and educational aspects of working on Capitol Hill from a first-hand perspective. Interns in the Washington office learn about the legislative process and support the daily operation of the Senate office by working closely with the legislative, communications and constituent services staff members. In addition, interns will provide constituents with private tours of the U.S. Capitol Building.
Students may also apply to intern in one of Boozman’s seven state offices where each will have the opportunity to learn about how the office provides constituent services, interacts with the community and serves as a liaison to the Washington, D.C. office. Interns in the state offices will work closely with staff to help individual constituents who have problems with federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration. Boozman’s seven state offices serve the various regions of Arkansas—Lowell, Fort Smith, Mountain Home, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Stuttgart and El Dorado.
Interns will be able to receive academic credit for their work. School credit is required for internships in the state offices and is available for internships in the Washington, D.C. office depending on each school’s requirements for such credit.
All internships are unpaid and candidates who are chosen to intern in the Washington, D.C. office will be responsible for paying their travel and living expenses.
The summer internship program is open to all Arkansas college students who have completed at least two years of college.
Interested applicants should visit Boozman’s webpage, www.boozman.senate.gov, and click on the “apply for an internship link.”
Questions should be directed to the intern coordinators, Chris Farrar, in the Washington office at chris_farrar@boozman.senate.gov and Stacey Mattingly, in the state at stacey_mattingly@boozman.senate.gov.
