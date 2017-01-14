City Officials Attend Municipal League Conference

|Warren Mayor Bryan Martin and Lake Village Mayor JoAnne Bush
Officials representing the City of Warren attended the Arkansas Municipal League 2017 Winter Conference held at the State House Convention Center in Little Rock January 11-13, 2017. The meeting consisted of a series of workshops and presentations to educate and train city officials in procedures, state laws and on the upcoming session of the Arkansas General Assembly. A number of state agencies were on hand to visit with local officials as were private vendors who provide products and services to city governments.
Attending from the City of Warren were Mayor Bryan Martin, Alderman Dorothy Henderson, Alderman Angela Marshall and Alderman Joel Tolefree. Mayor Martin serves on the League's Board of Trustees for the Workers' Compensation Trust and Alderman Henderson is a member of the League's Executive Committee.
The conference heard speeches from several state legislators and Governor Asa Hutchinson.
