Cooperative Extension to hold 12-week fitness class

Are you ready to improve your health? Have you decided it is time for you to start exercising regularly? A regular exercise program can help with weight management, reduce diabetes and stroke risk, increase energy levels, and improve overall sense of well-being.
The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service in Bradley County is offering a group fitness program, Extension Get Fit, to help adults increase strength, flexibility, and balance. This 12-week program uses dumbbells and ankle weights, stretch tubes, and medicine balls to improve fitness in a fun and relaxed one-hour class. Sessions will meet twice weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m. at the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Service. The class will be instructed by Michelle Carter, County Extension Agent, who has been trained to lead the program.
To participate in the program, you must be 18 years or older. Space is limited, so sign up now by contacting Michelle Carter at 870-226-8410 or by emailing mcarter@uaex.edu by the January 30th registration deadline. Program participants must attend an orientation meeting on February 1st at 9:00 a.m. at the Extension Office. Cost for participating in the program is $12, which includes all sessions and a fitness assessment.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
