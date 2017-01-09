Council Approves Final Step in Cleanup of Burned Building on Main Street

The Warren City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Municipal Court Room for their regular monthly meeting. Two aldermen were unable to attend due to illness. After approving the financial statement, Mayor Martin reported that the city sales tax was up in 2016 over 2015. The county sales tax was slightly down.
Greg Hatley was present and addressed the council concerning property he owns on Cloquet Street. The property consists of a mobile home which has had rooms built onto it. Mr. Hatley asked the council to consider some changes to the law that would allow him to rent or sell the property and not be counted or considered a mobile home. The city council tabled the matter for further study.
The mayor presented the 2017 City Council Committees.
The council approved the contract for asbestos removal for the burned out building on Main Street. The total cost for asbestos removal low bid was $94,525.00. The total cost for asbestos removal and cleanup of the property will be $148,000.00. Plans are to proceed. Several of the council members urged that every action possible be taken to recoup the taxpayers money spent for the cleanup. Mayor Martin agreed that a lien will be filed on the property in an attempt to recover the $148,000.00.
The council authorized Mayor Martin to prepare a contract for sale of the old post office building located on Main Street. The building will be sold for $50,000.00 and the new owner will spend $5000 on repairs and accept the building as is.
Three new appointments were approved as follows:
Carolyn Curry was confirmed for an 8-year term on the Warren Water and Sewer Commission. Brandon Gorman was confirmed to complete the 7 years left on a vacated term. Mr. James Hooper was approved for a 5-year term on the city's Fair Housing Commission.
Patricia Wilkerson addressed the council on behalf of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. She informed the council that the Chamber's executive board had voted to offer the old railroad depot to the city. The council voted unanimously to accept ownership of the depot.
Two police officers who have recently completed the law enforcement academy were approved for a step-pay increase: Alexandria Meeks and Jason Britton.
The city council approved an increase in pay for the city full-time firemen to comply with federal and state law as of January 1, 2017.
The city council voted to accept the low bid for the purchase of a new garbage truck. The total cost is $136,190.00. The city will pay this amount plus trade in an older garbage truck. The city expects delivery of the new truck in about six months.
Ordinance #898 was adopted amending the city's 2016 budget in order to reconcile all expenditures.
Various departmental reports were given along with all city boards and commissions.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council will be February 13.
Greg Hatley was present and addressed the council concerning property he owns on Cloquet Street. The property consists of a mobile home which has had rooms built onto it. Mr. Hatley asked the council to consider some changes to the law that would allow him to rent or sell the property and not be counted or considered a mobile home. The city council tabled the matter for further study.
The mayor presented the 2017 City Council Committees.
The council approved the contract for asbestos removal for the burned out building on Main Street. The total cost for asbestos removal low bid was $94,525.00. The total cost for asbestos removal and cleanup of the property will be $148,000.00. Plans are to proceed. Several of the council members urged that every action possible be taken to recoup the taxpayers money spent for the cleanup. Mayor Martin agreed that a lien will be filed on the property in an attempt to recover the $148,000.00.
The council authorized Mayor Martin to prepare a contract for sale of the old post office building located on Main Street. The building will be sold for $50,000.00 and the new owner will spend $5000 on repairs and accept the building as is.
Three new appointments were approved as follows:
Carolyn Curry was confirmed for an 8-year term on the Warren Water and Sewer Commission. Brandon Gorman was confirmed to complete the 7 years left on a vacated term. Mr. James Hooper was approved for a 5-year term on the city's Fair Housing Commission.
Patricia Wilkerson addressed the council on behalf of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. She informed the council that the Chamber's executive board had voted to offer the old railroad depot to the city. The council voted unanimously to accept ownership of the depot.
Two police officers who have recently completed the law enforcement academy were approved for a step-pay increase: Alexandria Meeks and Jason Britton.
The city council approved an increase in pay for the city full-time firemen to comply with federal and state law as of January 1, 2017.
The city council voted to accept the low bid for the purchase of a new garbage truck. The total cost is $136,190.00. The city will pay this amount plus trade in an older garbage truck. The city expects delivery of the new truck in about six months.
Ordinance #898 was adopted amending the city's 2016 budget in order to reconcile all expenditures.
Various departmental reports were given along with all city boards and commissions.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council will be February 13.
No comments:
Post a Comment