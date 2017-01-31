Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Fire Burns 30 Acres/Another Consumes Barn

Bradley County Rural Fire Department was joined by several other rural departments and one engine from the City of Warren, along with the Arkansas Forestry Commission battled a woods and grass fire on U.S. Highway 63 South near the Buster Wiggins residents and the Melvin Mills residence Tuesday afternoon.  According to a spokesman for the Forestry Commission, the fire burned approximately 30 acres which included around 23 acres of pasture land and 7-8 acres of timber.  The cause of the fire has not  been determined.

It was also reported that another fire in the Sumpter area consumed a barn Tuesday.

at 11:33 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)