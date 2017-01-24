Fire Department Update

The Warren Fire Department responded to a house fire at 102 Allis Street, Saturday night, January 21 amid stormy weather. They received the call about 8:17 p.m. The department responded with two fire trucks and 18 firemen. The house suffered severe damage. There were no injuries. Later that night, the fire flared back up and the department responded with one truck an eight firemen. The cause is unknown and under investigation.
A house next door to the fire was slightly damaged.
On January 19, the fire department's rescue truck was called out to a location south of Hermitage where a car submerged in water. The occupant was able to get out of the vehicle.
