From the Board to the Bench

|Chairman of the Board John B. Frazer, Jr., Judge Bruce Anderson, and Warren Bank President Kelly Ashcraft
|Mayor Bryan Martin (right) presents a proclamation to Judge
Anderson.
A proclamation was read by Warren Mayor Bryan Martin honoring Mr. Anderson for his service to Warren Bank and to the community of Warren. The Mayor proclaimed January 17th as "Bruce Anderson Day" in Warren.
Bank President Kelly Ashcraft presented Judge Anderson with gifts in appreciation of his service over the years. The Judge's wife Lou Ann Anderson was present for the ceremony as was his mother- in-law Mrs. Betty Ann Warner. The Judge thanked the bank's board of directors, past and present and the employees of Warren Bank and Trust for the opportunity to work with them and for the many things he learned from them over his years of service. He stated, "Warren Bank is a special place because it is all about people, not just money."
Chairman Frazer thanked all who were in attendance and wished Judge Anderson future success.
|Judge Anderson opens gift commemorating his years of service on the Board of Warren Bank and Trust.
