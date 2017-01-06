Gas Lines & Fiber Optic Lines Installed

In several locations around Warren there has been work ongoing with the installation of new gas lines and fiber optic cable. According to City Building Official Mike May, Centerpoint is replacing natural gas lines in several area of Warren including Central Street and the Fullerton and Wheeler Street neighborhoods. AT&T is putting in new fiber optic lines along the North Myrtle Street area.
The construction work is being carried out by private companies. The work is to improve and expand utility services for Warren.
