Good Financial Report/Need Nurses

The Bradley County Medical Center Board met January 26th for the monthly board meeting. It was the first official meeting with new Administrator Steve Henson. The board was given a report on the most current audit of the hospital. The report indicated the hospital was in compliance with the law and is in sound financial condition. Chief Financial Officer Brandon Gorman went over the monthly statement and reports and indicated the hospital is in good shape and has over $4 million in county sales tax revenue available. It was pointed out that some $2 million is committed to the new doctors clinic about to be under construction.
The following medical staff recommendations for initial appointment or reappointment were approved:
Richard Betzold, M.D., Emergency Medicine
Alex Mensay, M.D., Emergency Medicine
Stephen Pirtle, M.D., Emergency Medicine
David Pope, M.D., RAPA
Paul Stout, M.D., RAPA
Dr. Kerry F. Pennington, M.D.
Administrator Steve Henson provided an executive update. He stated he had been on the job eight days and continues to familiarize himself with the hospital staff, the community and the facility. He provided updates on the new clinic to be built and an audit by the Office of Medicaid Inspector General. One clerical error of $1,840.00 was found and will be repaid by the hospital.
He told the board actions had been taken to assure the mistake is not repeated.
Mr. Henson discussed in detail some issues with professional charges of ESS, the company that provides emergency room physicians. He indicated that he is striving to work out the problems and keep the cost within reason.
Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Holland gave her report. She indicated the hospital is in need of nurses. There is a need for RNs, and LPNs, both full time and part time. She updated the board on the upcoming Bradley County Health Fair and stated that a grant for $2,347.48 has been awarded to the Fair from the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.
There was no request for an executive session meeting.
