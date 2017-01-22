Hermitage City Council Meeting

The Hermitage City Council meet January 19th for the regular monthly meeting. Present were Mayor Alma Harrod and Aldermen Carol Bell and Tonya Kendrix.
The police department reported that 13 citations were issued in December, 2016 and the Fire Department reported that one fire was responded to at the Hermitage Apartments in December, 2016. The council was told that the Jersey Fire Department also responded.
The city council voted to set office hours for city hall to be 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. beginning in February, 2017. The council then voted to abolish the position of administrative assistant and to authorize the Recorder/Treasure to take over all duties.
The council approved the reappointment of Cepyrano Reyes to the Hermitage Housing Authority.
