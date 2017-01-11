Hermitage School Board Holds January Meeting

The Hermitage Board of Education met Monday, January 9, 2017 in regular session at 6:00 p.m. in the Hermitage School District Board Room. The following members were present: Russell Richard, Kevin Reep, Gary Vines, Harold Hampton, Dorothy Davis, David Wilkerson, and Mary Hamilton. Dr. Tracy Tucker, Superintendent, was in attendance, as well as Mistie McGhee, K-12 Principal and Jade Huitt, ELL/Pre-K Director.
The minutes from the December 13, 2016 meeting were read and approved.
The financial report was reviewed and approved.
Mistie McGhee gave the K-12 Administrator Report and Jade Huitt gave the ESL Coordinator/Pre-K Report. Dr. Tucker gave the other reports to the Board.
The AdvancEd report from the visit in September, 2016 was discussed.
Information was shared with board members on filing their Statement of Financial Interest with the Bradley County Clerk.
The minutes from the December 13, 2016 meeting were read and approved.
The financial report was reviewed and approved.
Mistie McGhee gave the K-12 Administrator Report and Jade Huitt gave the ESL Coordinator/Pre-K Report. Dr. Tucker gave the other reports to the Board.
The AdvancEd report from the visit in September, 2016 was discussed.
Information was shared with board members on filing their Statement of Financial Interest with the Bradley County Clerk.
No comments:
Post a Comment