Hundreds Gather for Coon Supper

|State Senator Bruce Maloch and his daughter Victoria Maloch with former State Representative Gregg Reep at Marion Berry's Pre-Coon Supper event.
Prior to the Coon Supper, former Congressman Marian Berry, a resident of Gillette, host a pre-coon supper event at his farm near the city. It is conducted in his shop building. Money raised from ticket sales is used to contribute to the Arkansas State University Foundation. It is very well attended by businessmen, farmers and those involved politically.
Gregg Reep, Director of Sales for salineriverchronicle.com and a former state representative was in attendance the 14th. He had the opportunity to visit with a former colleague in the House of Representatives and now State Senator Bruce Maloch and his daughter Victoria from Emerson, Arkansas. Victoria is a Senior at the University of Arkansas and is a past national secretary of Future Farmers of America during the 2014-2015 term. Senator Maloch also served as a national secretary 1976-1977. It should be noted that the Senator was Arkansas State FFA President 1974-1975 and Victoria was State President 2011-2012. Senator Maloch also served as Chairman of the House Budget Committee in the Arkansas General Assembly 2009-2010.
The coon supper and the pre-coon supper are both enjoyable activities that give people from all over Arkansas the opportunity to visit and contribute to worthwhile causes within our state.
