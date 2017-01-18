Insurance and Library Discussed at QC Meeting

In addition to approving regular reports, the Bradley County Quorum Court spent a good deal of the first regular meeting of the court for 2017 discussing health insurance and the county library. New County Judge Klay McKinney, presided over his first regular business meeting which lasted just over a hour.
Judge McKinney told the JPs that an inspection on a bridge on County Rd. 124 has determined that some repairs are needed. He also informed the court that the roof on the search and rescue building has been patched but the building will need some electrical repairs.
The bulk of the meeting was then taken up by discussions relating to the status of the county owned house adjacent to the library on Cypress Street and repairs needed to the roof of the library. Judge McKinney indicated he had recently visited with the head of the regional library system and they agreed the house should be torn down. The Judge went on to say he plans to attend a meeting of the library system to learn more about how the system is financed and operated and how Bradley County Library millage is spent.
The court then had a lengthy discussion about health insurance and problems employees have experienced when needing care provided by the emergency room at Bradley County Medical Center. A decision on any changes in insurance must be made by February 1st.
In final action, the court approved Justice Jim Anders as the court's delegate to the county association and confirmed Kim Forrest and Nancy Vittitow to the Library Board.
