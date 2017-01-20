News
Friday, January 20, 2017
LIVE: Warren vs. Smackover
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE WARREN LUMBERJACKS VS. SMACKOVER.(7:30 p.m. CST)
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE WARREN LADY JACKS VS. SMACKOVER.(6:00 p.m. CST)
PLEASE NOTE: Game start times vary depending on the games finishing prior.
These programs are brought to you by the Coats of Many Colors Grooming Salon.
