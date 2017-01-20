LIVE: Warren vs. Smackover

Sunday, January 1, 2017





Happy New Year!!!





Monday, January 2, 2017





Swearing in of Elected Officials, 9:00 a.m. Bradley County Courthouse





City and County offices closed, no garbage pickup





Tuesday, January 3, 2017





Rotary meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Wednesday, January 4, 2017





Thursday, January 5, 2017





Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee meeting, noon at the Chamber Office





UAM Board of Visitors, 4:00 p.m. at McGehee





Friday, January 6, 2017





Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition and Health Fair Committee joint meeting at the Brunson Complex





Saturday, January 7, 2017





Sunday, January 8, 2017





Monday, January 9, 2017





BCEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





Warren City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m.





Hermitage School Board, 6:00 p.m.





Warren School Board, 7:00 p.m.





Tuesday, January 10, 2017





Rotary meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board, 5:00 p.m.





Wednesday, January 11, 2017





Lions Club meeting, noon, Molly's





Thursday, January 12, 2017





Friday, January 13, 2017





Saturday, January 14, 2017





Sunday, January 15, 2017





Monday, January 16, 2017





Martin Luther King, Jr. Day





BCEDC meeting, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





Hermitage City Council, 6:00 p.m.





Tuesday, January 17, 2017





Rotary meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Community Action Agency Board meeting, 10:30 a.m.





Quorum Court Meeting, 6:00 p.m.





Wednesday, January 18, 2017





Intermodal Authority meeting, 11:00 a.m., BCEDC Office





Thursday, January 19, 2017





Friday, January 20, 2017





Saturday, January 21, 2017





Sunday, January 22, 2017





Bradley County Genealogy Society Meeting, 2:00 p.m., Veterans Building





Monday, January 23, 2017





BCEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





Tuesday, January 24, 2017





Rotary meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Wednesday, January 25, 2017





Lions Club meeting, noon, Molly's





Thursday, January 26, 2017





Bradley County Hospital Board meeting, 12:30 p.m.





Friday, January 27, 2017





Saturday, January 28, 2017





Sunday, January 29, 2017





Monday, January 30, 2017





BCEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





BCEDC Board Meeting, 5:30 pm





Tuesday, January 31, 2017





Rotary meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church







































