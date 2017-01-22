Sunday, January 22, 2017

Logan Adams Earns 1st Band, 1st Chair

Warren senior Lumberjack bandsman recently auditioned for All-Region Band where he placed 1st band 1st chair in the alto sax section.  Logan is the son of Jeff and Leslie Adams.  He is an honor student at WHS.
