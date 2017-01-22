News
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Logan Adams Earns 1st Band, 1st Chair
Warren senior Lumberjack bandsman recently auditioned for All-Region Band where he placed 1st band 1st chair in the alto sax section. Logan is the son of Jeff and Leslie Adams. He is an honor student at WHS.
at
9:11 PM
