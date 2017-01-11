Master's Degree Program in Creative Writing Receiving National Acclaim

MONTICELLO, AR — The master of fine arts in creative writing program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello is receiving national acclaim, both for quality and value.
The UAM program was recently cited by "Great College Deals" as one of the 10 best online creative writing degrees. Rankings were based on the comprehensive nature of the curriculum in writing skills development, a well-established student-author mentorship program, recognition from academic publications, successful alumni, published faculty, advanced technology in a virtual environment, and accessible financial aid options.
UAM's literary journal, Gravel, was the subject of a recent article on linkedin.com entitled "8 Literary Journals You Must Submit To (Like Absolutely Right Now)." The monthly publication, which includes poetry, fiction, non-fiction and book reviews, was called "a truly fantastic creative writing outlet" and lauded for "a dedicated and supportive staff."
Mark Spencer, dean of the School of Art and Humanities, called the recognition "gratifying and validation for the hard work of both our faculty and students. We've been very fortunate to be able to attract top faculty from all over the country. One of the great advantages of an online program is the ability to bring in faculty from anywhere in the country or the world for that matter."
Established in 2013, UAM's master of fine arts in creative writing is directed by Diane Payne, professor of English. Faculty include Nan Cohen of the University of Southern California, Suzanne Cope of Manhattan College, Pennsylvania author Karen Dietrich, David W. Brown, a correspondent for The Atlantic magazine, Peter Nichols, who has taught at Georgetown, New York University, Bowdoin College and the University of Arizona, Sara Nicholson of the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, poet and novelist Melinda Palacio, Jessica Piazza, contributing editor for The Offending Adam, and Mark Spencer, who in addition to serving as dean of the School of Arts and Humanities has published numerous works of both fiction and non-fiction.
For more information about the master of fine arts in creative writing program, contact the School of Arts and Humanities at (870) 460-1078.
