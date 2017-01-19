New Hospital Administrator On The Job

Mr. Henson was born in Fordyce but grew up in several Arkansas communities, being the son of a public school administrator. He is very familiar with Arkansas and especially south Arkansas. He comes to Warren after five years as administrator of the State Hospital. He has worked as Chief operating Officer at Saline Memorial in Benton and worked at St. Josephs in Hot Springs. He has extensive experience and holds a law degree.
Mr. Henson told SRC he is excited to be in Warren and has found the people very friendly and accommodating. He went on to say the community has a good feel to it with a lot of potential. According to Mr. Henson, he did a lot of research on Warren and Bradley County prior to taking the job, and this is where he wants to be. He is 52 years old.
Mr. Henson indicated he is looking forward to getting out into the community and becoming acquainted with the citizens of the area.
