Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Police Department Investigating Two Breakins

The Warren Police Department is investigating two break-ins, both on Martin Street, which occurred January 17 some time after midnight.  At J & R Auto and Diesel, thieves broke in and stole a very small amount of cash and a pistol.  A block north, thieves broke into a bakery but did not appear to have taken anything.

The investigation is ongoing.  If anyone has any information, notify the Warren Police Department.
at 9:38 PM

