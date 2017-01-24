Police Department Investigating Two Breakins

The Warren Police Department is investigating two break-ins, both on Martin Street, which occurred January 17 some time after midnight. At J & R Auto and Diesel, thieves broke in and stole a very small amount of cash and a pistol. A block north, thieves broke into a bakery but did not appear to have taken anything.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, notify the Warren Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, notify the Warren Police Department.
No comments:
Post a Comment