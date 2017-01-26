Rural Fire Department Battles Two Fires

The Bradley County Rural Fire Department recently responded to two fires. On January 11, at 3:00 p.m., the firemen received a call of a fire at 285 Hwy. 63S. Fire had escaped workers who were cleaning the yard and advanced into a wooded area near the yard. The department responded with two trucks and extinguished the fire before it reached a nearby pine plantation. The fire was contained in mature hardwood with not much fuel, however, the wind was gusting over 20 miles per hour that afternoon and made the fire difficult to contain.
On January 15 at 4:18 in the afternoon, they received a call reporting a brush fire at 1378 Bradley 32. They responded with two brush trucks and one pumper truck. Pleasantville Fire Department was also called. There were three separate fires in the field leading firemen to believe the fire came from burning embers from a trash fire. The land owner had attempted to squelch the fire without success.
On January 15 at 4:18 in the afternoon, they received a call reporting a brush fire at 1378 Bradley 32. They responded with two brush trucks and one pumper truck. Pleasantville Fire Department was also called. There were three separate fires in the field leading firemen to believe the fire came from burning embers from a trash fire. The land owner had attempted to squelch the fire without success.
No comments:
Post a Comment