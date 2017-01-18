SEACBEC Names Top Student Volunteers

By selecting Shelby and Abby as its top youth volunteers, SEACBEC has advanced their application for state-level judging in the 2017 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. Prudential will announce Arkansas’ top youth volunteers of the year on February 7, 2017.
Shelby raised over $10,000 to support Veterans. The money she raised was sent to the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Department at Little Rock’s Veteran’s Hospital and for care packages sent to soldiers overseas.
Abby Torres organized a Hygiene Service Project. She collected hygiene items and distributed them to Warren School District students.
No comments:
Post a Comment