Sheriff Tillman Addresses Lions Club

McCall Reynolds, who manages the Arkansas at Risk Kids program for the Sheriff's Association showed the club the PC or Patrol Car that is used to communicate with young kids age K-3 about the dangers of illegal drugs, improper use of prescription drugs, tobacco, alcohol and other harmful activities. The car is like a robot and talks to the kids. It can answer questions and is fun to use. It consist of a miniature car that is operated by remote control.
Any school or organization desiring to have the Sheriff's Association to present a program utilizing the car should contact McCall Reynolds at 501-244-0400. She can be reached by email at mreynolds@arkansassheriffsassociation.com. The program is available for children and also adults who wish to learn more about the program.
Sheriff Tillman indicated his excited to serve the people of Bradley County in the office of Sheriff and Collector and will be working to successfully deal with the issues facing the county. The Sheriff's Office is located in the Bradley County Courthouse and is accessible through the entrance at the northwest corner of the building.
