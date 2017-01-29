St. James A.M.E. Church Hosts Martin L. King, Jr. Banquet

|Keynote Speaker Roy Vaughn addresses the patrons of the Martin L. King, Jr. Banquet.
St. James A.M.E. Church of Warren hosted its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet, Saturday, January 28 at 6:00 p.m. The Master and Mistress of Ceremonies were Bro. Michael Riley and Sis. Anita Riley. The program began with a musical selection by the Mount Carmel Baptist Church Choir. The invocation was given by Bro. Herman Patton. The welcome/occasion was presented by Bro. Charles English, Jr. A proclamation issued by City of Warren Mayor Bryan Martin was read by former Mayor of Warren Gregg Reep. Mayor Martin was out of state taking care of his grandchildren and requested Mr. Reep to fill in for him. The proclamation designated January 28 as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Warren.
Following another musical selection by Mount Carmel Baptist Church choir, the presentation of the honorees for community service was held.
Sister Stella Marks, of St. James A.M.E. Church in Warren, the Hammons Family of Hammons
|Elder James R Hooper
Funeral Home of Warren, Brother Huey Furlough of Power House Church of God in Christ, Sister Paulette Tolefree of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Warren, Sister Gwen Bullard of Union Hill Baptist Church of Warren. Brother Zack Burks of Bethel A.M.E. Church of Warren, Sister Angela Marshall of Holy Deliverance Church of Warren, the Wolfe Pack (a motorcycle club that focuses on community service) from the Community of Warren, Minister Cheryl Larkins of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Warren, and Sister Rachel White of St. James A.M.E. Church of Warren were all honored.
A solo was presented by Mother Jimmie Lou Butler of Power House Church of God in Christ.
A delicious chicken dinner was served followed by another selection of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Brother Edward Suber performed an excerpt from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. The speaker for the evening was Brother Roy Vaughn, a communications teacher at Central High School
|Rev. Henry Cox
who is a former educator at Warren and a graduate of Warren High School. His message was very uplifting. Special recognition and acknowledgements were presented by Sister Chanel Hooper and First Lady Jennette Hooper. The pastor's observation was given by Elder James R. Hooper, Pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church of Warren. The benedition was given by Reverend Henry Cox of Union Hill Baptist Church in Warren.
St. James traditionally hosts this event with Presiding Bishop Reverend Michael Leon Mitchell and PresidingElder/Pastor James R. Hooper.
Honoree and soloist photos continue:
|Honored at the banquet was Sister Jenette Hooper.
|The Hammons family was honored.
|Mrs. Stella Marks was honored.
|Sister Rachel White, a 2017 Honoree
|Mrs. Paulette Tolefree was one of the honorees.
|Justice Gwen Bullard was honored.
|Minister Cheryl Larkins, a 2017 Honoree
|Alderman Zack Burks is honored.
|Wolf Pack Honorees
|Mrs. Jimmie Butler presents solo.
|"I Have a Dream" presented by Edward Suber
|Alderman Angela Marshall, a 2017 Honoree
|Left to Right: Mistress of Ceremonies Sister Anita Riley, Elder James R. Hooper, and honoree Huey P. Furlough
