UAM Debaters Win Three Championships At John Brown University Tournament

MONTICELLO, AR — Jacob Chisom of Monticello, Reagan Dobbs of Dayton, Tex., and Cody Bijou of Crosby, Tex., combined to win three championships for the University of Arkansas at Monticello at the Golden Eagle Invitational Debate Tournament hosted recently by John Brown University in Siloam Springs.
Chisom, a senior political science major, was the varsity debate champion. Dobbs, also a senior political science major, was named the varsity division's top individual speaker and teamed with Bijou, a senior communications and political science double major, to win the varsity team championship.
Dobbs was the second-place varsity debater and Bijou was a varsity division quarterfinalist while being named the division's second place individual speaker. The UAM team posted the tournament's best winning percentage of 82 percent.
Gabe McDorman, a freshman communication major from Sheridan, competed in the junior varsity division and reached the quarterfinals. As a team, UAM was second in individual sweepstakes ad third in combined sweepstakes.
For more information, contact Jim Evans, director of debate and forensics, at (8700 460-1589.
