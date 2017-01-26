UAM To Construct Student Success Center; Begin Renovations to Existing Facilities

MONTICELLO, AR — The first phase of Chancellor Karla Hughes' Student Success Initiative will begin to take shape this summer when the University of Arkansas at Monticello breaks ground on the construction of a Student Success Center.
The center was approved by the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees on Thursday. The new facility will be located between Harris Hall and Wells Hall on a site currently used as a parking lot. The center will house elements of the registrar's office, financial aid and cashier's office as well as admissions and recruiting, housing, career counseling, academic advising and a bookstore. University officials are also working with Aramark Food Services to consider several restaurant and dining options for the facility.
The Student Success Center is the result of conversations with student leaders and student surveys. “As we have met with student government and other student leaders, their overriding concern was a lack of gathering places for students on campus and the lack of a true student services center,” said Hughes. “After exploring our options to determine the feasibility of converting an existing building into a student-centered facility, we determined our best course was the construction of a completely new, state-of-the-art center that will provide a sense of campus community while bringing together all the components students need to succeed.”
Other campus improvements approved by the Board of Trustees include the construction of a new University Police station and renovations to the restrooms and some common areas in Horsfall Hall, a women's residence hall. Horsfall will be offline during the summer with residents relocated to available space in other residence halls.
Renovations will also be made to the Taylor Library and Technology Center to create a Learning Commons with workspaces to connect students with technology as well as creating spaces for faculty to work with students and extend learning beyond the traditional classroom.
Learning Commons are becoming popular in academic and research libraries as a way to share space for information technology, remote or online education, tutoring, collaboration, content creation, meetings and reading or study.
UAM officials expect the Student Success Center to be completed in time for the 2018 fall semester. Other renovations will be completed by fall 2017.
For more information, contact Jim Brewer, director of media services, at (870) 460-1274.
The center was approved by the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees on Thursday. The new facility will be located between Harris Hall and Wells Hall on a site currently used as a parking lot. The center will house elements of the registrar's office, financial aid and cashier's office as well as admissions and recruiting, housing, career counseling, academic advising and a bookstore. University officials are also working with Aramark Food Services to consider several restaurant and dining options for the facility.
The Student Success Center is the result of conversations with student leaders and student surveys. “As we have met with student government and other student leaders, their overriding concern was a lack of gathering places for students on campus and the lack of a true student services center,” said Hughes. “After exploring our options to determine the feasibility of converting an existing building into a student-centered facility, we determined our best course was the construction of a completely new, state-of-the-art center that will provide a sense of campus community while bringing together all the components students need to succeed.”
Other campus improvements approved by the Board of Trustees include the construction of a new University Police station and renovations to the restrooms and some common areas in Horsfall Hall, a women's residence hall. Horsfall will be offline during the summer with residents relocated to available space in other residence halls.
Renovations will also be made to the Taylor Library and Technology Center to create a Learning Commons with workspaces to connect students with technology as well as creating spaces for faculty to work with students and extend learning beyond the traditional classroom.
Learning Commons are becoming popular in academic and research libraries as a way to share space for information technology, remote or online education, tutoring, collaboration, content creation, meetings and reading or study.
UAM officials expect the Student Success Center to be completed in time for the 2018 fall semester. Other renovations will be completed by fall 2017.
For more information, contact Jim Brewer, director of media services, at (870) 460-1274.
No comments:
Post a Comment