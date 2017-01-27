Warren Loses Pillar of Community

Warren has lost a pillar of our community in the death of Mr. Weldon Sledge, who died in an automobile accident, Thursday, January 26. Mr. Sledge was 90 years old and has spent a lifetime giving to Warren. He was for years the owner and voice of Warren's radio station, KWRF. While he was owner, he brought nighttime radio to the area by adding FM to the station. Mr. Sledge was a civic volunteer, and devoted church member, active in the business community, and served on the Warren School Board, to name just a few of his many contributions to the area.
No comments:
Post a Comment