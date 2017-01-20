Weevil Welcome Days Set For February 9 and March 31

MONTICELLO, AR — High school students and their parents will have a chance to visit the University of Arkansas at Monticello and learn more about college life during Weevil Welcome Days on Thursday, February 9 and Friday, March 31, according to Tawana Greene, executive director of admissions and enrollment management.
The event is sponsored by the Office of Admissions and will be held in the Fine Arts Center. Registration will begin at 12 noon on February 9 and 9:30 am on March 31. Information will be provided on admission, scholarships, financial aid, housing, academics, athletics and student activities. Representatives from the Colleges of Technology at Crossett and McGehee will also be available to discuss technical program options.
Anyone interested in attending should register by January 31 for the February event and March 17 for the March event. Registration is available online by visiting www.uamont.edu, clicking admissions and selecting the Weevil Welcome graphic.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions by email at admissionsoffice@uamont.edu or by phone at (800) 844-1826 or (870) 460-1026.
