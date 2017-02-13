Arrest Report: February 13

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Eduardo Hernandez, 707 S. Myrtle #6417, Warren, AR., age 49, charged with no driver's license, expired tags, and no insurance (2-6-17)
Ulysses Hampton, 902 Butler St., Warren, AR., age 61, charged with domestic battery 3rd (2-8-17)
Felicia Avery, 115 N. Wright St., Warren, AR., age 39, charged with domestic battery 3rd (2-8-17)
Michael Mendoza, 672 West Trotter St., Monticello, AR., age18, charged with aggravated residential burglary (2-9-17)
Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 28, charged with driving on suspended license (2-10-17)
Danny Light, 1022 E. Cedar, Warren, AR., age 28, arrested on warrant parole violation (2-10-17)
Desmond Calhoun, 907 Kelly St., Warren, AR., age 32, charged with drining on highway, carless prohibited driving, no seat driver's license (2-12-17)
