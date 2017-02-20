Arrest Report: February 20, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Jonathan Hill, 1313 Bradley St., Warren, AR., age 33, charged with possession of controlled substance-marijuana (2-13-13)
Anna Hope Rica, 154 Ben Loveless Rd., Wilmar, AR., age 19, charged with theft of motor fuel (2-14-17)
Charles R. Hill IV, 113 W. Pine St., Warren, AR., age 37, arrested on warrant, parole hold (2-14-17)
Christian Donaldson, 835 Bradley Rd. 60, Hermitage, AR., age 21, charged with aggravated assault, fleeing (2-14-17)
Charles L. Patton, 603 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 69, charged with driving on suspended license (2-15-17)
Ebony Wilson, 1227 St., James, Warren, AR., age 31, charged with driving on a suspended license and arrested on warrant from Warren Police Department (2-15-17)
Daquez Lawson, 601 Cherry St., Warren, AR., age 19, arrested on warrant and charged with disorderly conduct (2-17-17)
Lawrence Simmons, 900 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 40, charged with disorderly conduct (2-17-17)
Wilbert Jackson, Jr., 1112 St. James St., Warren, AR., age 49, charged with public intoxication (2-18-17)
James Ragland, 1115 Penister St., Warren, AR., age 62, charged with domestic battery 3rd (2-19-17)
Andre Harris, 128 N. John, Harrell, AR., age 61, charged with driving on suspended license and possession of instrument of crime (2-19-17)
Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, Ar., age 28, charged with driving on suspended license (2-20-17)
Christopher Rice, 14020 Saddlewood Drive, Little Rock, AR., age 50, arrested on felony warrant Sherwood (2-20-17)
Jonathan Hill, 1313 Bradley St., Warren, AR., age 33, charged with possession of controlled substance-marijuana (2-13-13)
Anna Hope Rica, 154 Ben Loveless Rd., Wilmar, AR., age 19, charged with theft of motor fuel (2-14-17)
Charles R. Hill IV, 113 W. Pine St., Warren, AR., age 37, arrested on warrant, parole hold (2-14-17)
Christian Donaldson, 835 Bradley Rd. 60, Hermitage, AR., age 21, charged with aggravated assault, fleeing (2-14-17)
Charles L. Patton, 603 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 69, charged with driving on suspended license (2-15-17)
Ebony Wilson, 1227 St., James, Warren, AR., age 31, charged with driving on a suspended license and arrested on warrant from Warren Police Department (2-15-17)
Daquez Lawson, 601 Cherry St., Warren, AR., age 19, arrested on warrant and charged with disorderly conduct (2-17-17)
Lawrence Simmons, 900 Sturgis St., Warren, AR., age 40, charged with disorderly conduct (2-17-17)
Wilbert Jackson, Jr., 1112 St. James St., Warren, AR., age 49, charged with public intoxication (2-18-17)
James Ragland, 1115 Penister St., Warren, AR., age 62, charged with domestic battery 3rd (2-19-17)
Andre Harris, 128 N. John, Harrell, AR., age 61, charged with driving on suspended license and possession of instrument of crime (2-19-17)
Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, Ar., age 28, charged with driving on suspended license (2-20-17)
Christopher Rice, 14020 Saddlewood Drive, Little Rock, AR., age 50, arrested on felony warrant Sherwood (2-20-17)
No comments:
Post a Comment